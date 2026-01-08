13:47
Interior Ministry warns of risk of apartment burglaries during New Year holidays

During the New Year and Christmas holidays, when many citizens travel within the country or abroad, the risk of apartment burglaries rises, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan warns.

Police note that criminals often take advantage of the prolonged absence of homeowners.

To prevent thefts from apartments and private houses, the Interior Ministry recommends that citizens follow these safety measures:

  • Ensure doors and windows are securely locked before leaving, and install additional locking devices if necessary;
  • Do not leave keys in mailboxes, under mats, or in other easily accessible places;
  • Install security alarms and video surveillance systems where possible;
  • Ask neighbors or relatives to periodically check the apartment;
  • Avoid posting information on social media about your departure or vacation location.

Additionally, connecting your home to a centralized security system ensures rapid response to alarms and significantly improves property protection.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on citizens to be vigilant and responsible, noting that following simple safety measures will help protect property and ensure a safe and secure holidays.
