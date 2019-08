President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will visit Naryn region of the country on August 21-22. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He will get acquainted with implementation of projects on providing the population with clean water, rehabilitation of irrigation systems, and will visit infrastructure, social and economic facilities in the region.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will also meet with residents of Ak-Tala district.