Omurbek Babanov states he does not intend to hide behind supporters

Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov was interrogated by the State Committee for National Security of the country the day before. He stressed that he could not tell the details, as he signed a non-disclosure agreement.

He was summoned as a witness in the case on inciting ethnic hatred in On-Adyr microdistrict during his presidential campaign in 2017.

Omurbek Babanov noted that he was not going to hide behind supporters and would come to interrogations. As Babanov told, he has to come to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes today, and on Friday — to SCNS.

Omurbek Babanov arrived in Bishkek on August 9. Before his return, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan recalled that Omurbek Babanov was a defendant in two criminal cases — on the fact of his speech in Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh city, where he said unreasonable, provocative in meaning words, and preparations for a violent seizure of power and riots.

Omurbek Babanov has already been summoned for questioning to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. He has been interrogated for five hours on the fact of raider seizure of Kyrgyzstan bank as a witness.