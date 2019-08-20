Omurbek Babanov promises to come to all interrogations

Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov has been interrogated by investigators of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes the day before.

It was his first meeting with representatives of the Financial Police after return to Kyrgyzstan. The politician is a witness in criminal case on raider seizure of Kyrgyzstan bank. He is ready to prove that he received the assets legally.

He was summoned for another questioning at the State Committee for National Security today at 15.00. Omurbek Babanov promised to attend it. He is an honest citizen, and he has nothing to fear. The politician called the criminal cases against himself far-fetched.

Omurbek Babanov arrived in Bishkek on August 9. Before his return, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan recalled that Omurbek Babanov was a defendant in two criminal cases — on the fact of his speech in Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh city, where he said unreasonable, provocative in meaning words, and preparations for a violent seizure of power and riots.