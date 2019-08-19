Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 9 medals in Uzbekistan

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won nine medals at Uzbekistan Open Cup. Athletics Federation of Uzbekistan reported.

The tournament was held on August 17-18 in Tashkent. In addition to the hosts, athletes from Australia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 31 athletes.

Ainuska Kalil kyzy won a silver medal at distances of 800 and 1,500 meters. Samat Kazakbaev won a silver medal in 1,500- and 5,000-meter races. Daniyar Arypbekov took the 2nd place in 3,000-meter hurdle race. Erkin Sherov (200 meters), Mikhail Soloshenko (1,500 meters) and the men’s quartet won bronze medals in 4 × 100 and 4 × 400-meter relay races.

Kyrgyz athletes won four medals at the Belarus Open Cup in July.