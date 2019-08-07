Repin Street opened for traffic in Bishkek

Repin Street was opened for traffic in Bishkek. Press service of the City Administration reported.

Road works were completed at the section between Gagarin and Kuyukov Streets: the roadbed was replaced and new curbs were installed. The work was carried out as a part of the project «Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek’s Roads.»

«To ensure safety of pedestrians, including children, the city administration has found additional funds to arrange the sidewalk and lay irrigation canals,» the city administration noted.

The municipality reminded that sections from Masaliev to Kuyukov Street, as well as below Gagarin Street, have been repaired in 2018.