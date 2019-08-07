11:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Repin Street opened for traffic in Bishkek

Repin Street was opened for traffic in Bishkek. Press service of the City Administration reported.

Road works were completed at the section between Gagarin and Kuyukov Streets: the roadbed was replaced and new curbs were installed. The work was carried out as a part of the project «Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek’s Roads.»

«To ensure safety of pedestrians, including children, the city administration has found additional funds to arrange the sidewalk and lay irrigation canals,» the city administration noted.

The municipality reminded that sections from Masaliev to Kuyukov Street, as well as below Gagarin Street, have been repaired in 2018.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Transport Ministry repairs roads in regions and on mountain passes
One more street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek
Bishkek City Administration sets start date of 2nd phase of road repairs
Section of Zhibek Zholu avenue closed for repairs in Bishkek
Altymyshev Street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek
Abay Street in Bishkek to be closed for repairs
Repair of Bishkek roads. About 4,000 trees may be cut
Several more roads closed for traffic in Bishkek due to repairs
Popular
At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan 28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan
Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight
Chinese company ready to build thermal power plant at Kara-Keche field Chinese company ready to build thermal power plant at Kara-Keche field