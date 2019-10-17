Another section of Moskovskaya Street closed for repairs in Bishkek

Another section of Moskovskaya Street was closed for repairs today, on October 17, in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

It is reportedly the section between Manas Avenue and Panfilov Street.

Turn from the second lane to the east will be allowed at the intersection of Manas Avenue and Kievskaya Street in the north. Intersections of Panfilov, Logvinenko and Isanov Streets with Moskovskaya Street will be opened for traffic from south to north. Bishkek City Administration

The city administration added that the repair work at the site between Abdrakhmanov and Panfilov Streets was nearing completion; it is planned to open the section for traffic until the end of this week.

Repair is carried out at the expense of the fund balance of the project «Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek’s Roads.»