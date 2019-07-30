Chinese company to pay compensation for loss of livestock in Solton-Sary

Chinese company, which is developing a gold deposit in Solton-Sary, will pay compensation for the death of livestock. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the committee, its Chairman Emil Osmonbetov, asked the company’s management to resolve the issue in order to create a positive image of the company. The developers agreed.

Related news Explosion thunders in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

A special commission conducted a series of laboratory examinations on the fact of loss of livestock in Solton-Sary.

According to the head of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety Kalys Zhumakanov, no harmful substances were found in the water and soil that could harm the health of people and livestock.

Local residents were informed that the Chinese company was issued prescriptions, according to which the frequency of blasting would change.

The developers promise to use detonators with serial decelerations, which will exclude seismic effects and dispersion of the rock mass from blasting operations.

Blasting operations will be carried out not more than two or three times a week. In addition, the company undertakes to inform local residents in advance about the upcoming blasting operations. Emil Osmonbetov took Solton-Sary field under his personal control.