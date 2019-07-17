Cattle loss, explosions in Solton-Sary: Shepherds demand to close field

Reasons for the death of cattle on Solton-Sary pasture are being found out. Press service of the Authorized Representative of the Government in Naryn region told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, only one shepherd reported about the death of small cattle.

«The cause of death is being investigated. We cannot say now why it had happened — because of water, explosions, or maybe incorrect treatment. More than 20 animals died in only one shed. Neighboring livestock is wholesome and alive,» the press service said.

Earlier, the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety reported that traces of arsenic and nitrate were found in dead animals.

The delegation of government agencies is in Solton-Sary and holds a meeting with shepherds. Local residents are frightened because of continuous explosions at the field and demand to suspend the activities of the Chinese gold mining company Zhong Ji Mining.