Explosion thunders in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

An explosion thundered in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of the region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred near Solton Sary village. A commission was formed on the fact. Its members left for the scene. No victims were reported. According to local residents, the explosion occurred at a gold field, which is being developed by Chinese Jhong ji Mining Company.

In 2012, it obtained a license from the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic. This year, the company was supposed to build a plant there. Local residents have repeatedly opposed development of this site, claiming that pastures are located there.
