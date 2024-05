Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the incident involving foreign citizens in Bishkek.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners that began last night in Bishkek ended only in the morning of May 18. Police managed to come to an agreement with protesters and they opened Chui Avenue and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests. According to the police, four foreigners were detained, including three citizens of Egypt.