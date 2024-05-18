16:19
Brawl involving foreigners in Bishkek: Another suspect detained

Another suspect was detained in a criminal case on beating of local residents by foreigners in Bishkek. The Investigative Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek reported.

Three suspects detained earlier reported during interrogations that there was another person with them.

«He was detained in the morning. This is A.I., 22, he was placed in a temporary detention center,» the Department of Internal Affairs said.

Earlier it was reported about a mass brawl involving foreigners that took place in Bishkek. The incident occurred in the courtyard of one of the hostels where foreigners live. They beat up several local residents. The police opened a criminal case under the article «Hooliganism.»
