Protest takes place near Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Islamabad

People gathered outside the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan on May 18 in Islamabad to protest against the attack on Pakistani students in Bishkek. WE News reports.

WE News
Photo WE News. Protest near Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Islamabad against the attack on Pakistani students in Bishkek.

As noted, the protesters strongly denounced the violence against international students, including Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek.

«Additional police contingents reached the area to ensure protection of diplomats. The police have installed barbed wire fencing around the embassy,» the media outlet reports.

WE News
Photo WE News

«Our children are being attacked in Kyrgyzstan,» a protester in Islamabad stated.

Meanwhile, there were reports of similar protests in Karachi. The protesters demanded accountability and justice for the targeted Pakistani students.

According to the Pakistani Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, six citizens of the country were injured during the incident and are currently in hospitals in Bishkek.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began in the evening of May 17 in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests.

According to the police, four citizens of Egypt were detained on the fact of brawl in a hostel on May 13. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
