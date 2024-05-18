Protests against foreigners: SDMK calls for patience and wisdom

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) responded to the night protests against foreigners that took place in Bishkek.

The Muftiyat notes that yesterday’s events deeply concerned many people.

«Some guests of our country could show respect and live in friendship and brotherhood with hospitable Kyrgyz people. However, if we analyze the issue more deeply, we warn that the situation is quite likely very different from what we see, hear, and draw conclusions. Therefore, we should not deviate from our qualities such as patience, tolerance and hospitality, and this time we also have to show our high culture,» the SDMK emphasized.

The directorate urges to show patience and wisdom rather than reacting to acute events with bloodshed and anger.

«If someone breaks the law and commits a crime, we have the state to take action. We have law enforcement agencies that will solve everything according to the law. Therefore, we, as citizens, trust our state and believe that the unpleasant events that have occurred will be immediately stopped by the efforts of the relevant authorities, and measures will be taken against those who violated the law,» the muftiyat added.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners that began last night in Bishkek ended only in the morning of May 18. Police managed to come to an agreement with protesters and they opened Chui Avenue and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests. According to the police, four foreigners were detained, including three citizens of Egypt.