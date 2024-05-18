18:18
USD 88.21
EUR 95.66
RUB 0.97
English

Protests against foreigners: SDMK calls for patience and wisdom

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) responded to the night protests against foreigners that took place in Bishkek.

The Muftiyat notes that yesterday’s events deeply concerned many people.

«Some guests of our country could show respect and live in friendship and brotherhood with hospitable Kyrgyz people. However, if we analyze the issue more deeply, we warn that the situation is quite likely very different from what we see, hear, and draw conclusions. Therefore, we should not deviate from our qualities such as patience, tolerance and hospitality, and this time we also have to show our high culture,» the SDMK emphasized.

The directorate urges to show patience and wisdom rather than reacting to acute events with bloodshed and anger.

«If someone breaks the law and commits a crime, we have the state to take action. We have law enforcement agencies that will solve everything according to the law. Therefore, we, as citizens, trust our state and believe that the unpleasant events that have occurred will be immediately stopped by the efforts of the relevant authorities, and measures will be taken against those who violated the law,» the muftiyat added.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners that began last night in Bishkek ended only in the morning of May 18. Police managed to come to an agreement with protesters and they opened Chui Avenue and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests. According to the police, four foreigners were detained, including three citizens of Egypt.
link: https://24.kg/english/294360/
views: 215
Print
Related
MFA: Foreign media are spreading false information about situation in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan's economy will be damaged, if foreigners leave - Labor Minister
Brawl involving foreigners in Bishkek: Another suspect detained
Prime Minister of Pakistan expresses concern about incident in Bishkek
Broken windows: How one of hostels in Bishkek looks like after protests
No rapes, serious injuries registered during night protests in Bishkek
Protests against foreigners: Kyrgyzstan asks Pakistan to work with media
Cabinet of Ministers condemns attempts of provocation on interethnic grounds
Embassy of Pakistan reports no casualties among its citizens
Foreign Ministry comments on protests against foreigners in Bishkek
Popular
Mass brawl involving foreigners occurs in Bishkek Mass brawl involving foreigners occurs in Bishkek
Brawl involving foreigners in Bishkek: 100 people come to take revenge Brawl involving foreigners in Bishkek: 100 people come to take revenge
Cabinet of Ministers condemns attempts of provocation on interethnic grounds Cabinet of Ministers condemns attempts of provocation on interethnic grounds
22-year-old girl detained in Bishkek for fraud 22-year-old girl detained in Bishkek for fraud
18 May, Saturday
17:42
MFA: Foreign media are spreading false information about situation in Bishkek MFA: Foreign media are spreading false information abou...
17:14
Protests against foreigners: SDMK calls for patience and wisdom
16:51
Almost 70,000 citizens of Uzbekistan left without electricity due to rains
16:45
Kyrgyzstan's economy will be damaged, if foreigners leave - Labor Minister
16:34
Kyrgyzstan and China plan to create joint investment fund