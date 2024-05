At least 2,700 police officers and about 1,000 people from a voluntary citizen patrol will ensure order in the capital tonight.

Bishkek police are working in enhanced mode until a special order.

The reason is a spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began last night in Bishkek and ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later.

According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests. According to the police, four citizens of Egypt were detained on the fact of brawl in a hostel on May 13. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.