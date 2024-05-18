Cabinet of Ministers condemns attempts of provocation on interethnic grounds

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan issued a statement after protests against foreigners on the night of May 18, 2024 in Bishkek. The text of the statement was sent out by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

«The Cabinet of Ministers strongly condemns attempts to provoke violence and unrest on interethnic grounds due to the dissemination of untrue information on social media,» the statement reads.

The Cabinet refutes false reports of the international media outlets about alleged murders and violence against foreign students.

It is noted that law enforcement agencies are conducting a «thorough investigation of all the circumstances of the offenses. All those responsible will be identified and brought to justice in accordance with the law, the Cabinet noted.

«Over the past few months, the authorities have been taking decisive measures to curb illegal migration and expel undesirable persons. Any insinuations aimed at inciting intolerance against foreign students are unacceptable and do not correspond to the spirit of friendship and hospitality for which our people have always been famous. The authorities of Kyrgyzstan have taken all necessary measures to ensure security and maintain peace and stability. Our law enforcement forces will resolutely suppress any attempts to violate public order,» the Cabinet concluded.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners that began last night in Bishkek ended only in the morning of May 18. Police managed to come to an agreement with protesters and they opened Chui Avenue and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests.