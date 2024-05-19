Foreign Minister of Pakistan to visit Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has decided to send Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Bishkek. Radio Pakistan reports.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam will travel to Kyrgyzstan along with the Foreign Minister. The delegation is expected to depart for Bishkek today via a special aircraft.

As the media outlet notes, despite the situation being under control, it has been decided to send this delegation to Bishkek to ensure necessary cooperation and facilitation for Pakistani students.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will hold meetings with senior government officials in Bishkek and ensure provision of medical facilities to the injured students. Issues regarding the safe return of students to their homeland will also be considered.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began in the evening of May 17 in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests.

According to the police, four citizens of Egypt were detained on the fact of brawl in a hostel on May 13. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.