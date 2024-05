At least 190 power distribution lines across Uzbekistan have been disconnected due to heavy rains and winds. Podrobno.uz reported with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

As a result of breakdowns, 66,750 consumers and small industrial enterprises in Karakalpakstan, Khorezm, Samarkand, Kashkadarya, Bukhara and Tashkent regions are temporarily disconnected from power supply.

Special brigades are eliminating the faults.