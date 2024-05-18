MFA: Foreign media are spreading false information about situation in Bishkek

«Destructive forces in foreign media and on social media, especially in Pakistan, are deliberately disseminating absolutely false and untrue information about the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry once again stated that the situation in Bishkek is absolutely calm and completely controlled today. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure security, maintain peace and stability.

«The ministry asks representatives of the media, the blogging community, and their foreign colleagues to be guided only by official and verified information from the competent authorities of Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners that began last night in Bishkek ended only in the morning of May 18. Police managed to come to an agreement with protesters and they opened Chui Avenue and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests. According to the police, four citizens of Egypt were detained on the fact of brawl in a hostel on May 13.