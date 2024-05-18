Kyrgyzstan's economy will be damaged, if foreigners leave - Labor Minister

Minister of Labor and Social Security of Kyrgyzstan Gulnara Baatyrova believes that if foreign migrants leave Kyrgyzstan after the night riots, the economy will be seriously affected. She said this in an interview with Kabar news agency.

Among those who gathered yesterday were people, who wanted to provoke conflict and unrest, she said.

«There are also those who sat on the sidelines and watched, spreading false messages inciting interethnic hatred. They are now being identified by the relevant authorities,» Gulnara Baatyrova said.

We already have a shortage of labor force, and if we expel foreigners, it will have a negative impact on small businesses and large enterprises, as well as on private entrepreneurs who pay taxes to the state. Entire industries may stop. This will cause serious damage to the economy of the state. Gulnara Baatyrova

A spontaneous protest against foreigners that began last night in Bishkek ended only in the morning of May 18. Police managed to come to an agreement with protesters and they opened Chui Avenue and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests. According to the police, four foreigners were detained, including three citizens of Egypt.