Divers collect 25 bags of garbage from bottom of Issyk-Kul lake

A team of divers collected garbage from the bottom of Issyk-Kul lake near Chok-Tal village. Clean Issyk-Kul Public Foundation reported.

«A team of five divers collected plastic trash from the bottom of Chok-Tal bay. These are 25 bags this time,» the Public Foundation reported.

The underwater work took three days. Divers completely exhausted the supply of compressed air in cylinders brought from Bishkek.

A volunteer cleanup with participation of local residents was also held on the shores of the lake.