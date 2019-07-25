13:26
Kyrgyzstan intends to ban import of petroleum products by road transport

The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan proposes to prohibit the import of oil, petroleum products and biofuel into the territory of Kyrgyzstan by road transport for a period of one year. The draft government resolution was submitted for public discussion.

The State Customs Service, the State Border Service, the Ministry of Transport and Roads and the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes must take measures to prevent the illegal import of these goods.

The Ministry of Economy notes that the republic, due to significant investments in the oil sector, increases the existing production volumes. But at the same time, the Kyrgyz Republic does not fully cover the needs of the population in petroleum products. It is provided through imports.

The country’s average demand for gasoline and diesel fuel is about 1.3-1.4 million tons per year.

«Import from Russia covers about 70-80 percent of the population’s demand for petroleum products. In recent years, a significant increase in the prices of petroleum products has been observed in the Russian Federation that significantly influences their pricing in Kyrgyzstan. In addition, in recent years, there has been a positive growth trend in the production of oil and petroleum products in neighboring states and an increase in imports of oil and petroleum products to the Kyrgyz Republic. Given the relatively high tax rates (excise taxes, VAT) in the country and the low cost of petroleum products in neighboring states, the illegal import of oil and petroleum products to the territory of the republic increases under various names of other chemicals,» the background statement to the document says.
