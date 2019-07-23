Over 22,000 Kyrgyzstanis become citizens of Russia over past 2 years

At least 22,069 Kyrgyzstanis obtained Russian citizenship over the past two and a half years (from January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2019). Website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation says.

About 633,129 residents of the countries of the former USSR reportedly became citizens of Russia.

At least 213,098 citizens of Ukraine obtained citizenship of Russia. Kazakhstanis take the second place — 109,639 people, Tajikistanis — the third with 84,527 people.

Kyrgyzstan takes the 8th place in this list.