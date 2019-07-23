12:22
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Over 22,000 Kyrgyzstanis become citizens of Russia over past 2 years

At least 22,069 Kyrgyzstanis obtained Russian citizenship over the past two and a half years (from January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2019). Website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation says.

About 633,129 residents of the countries of the former USSR reportedly became citizens of Russia.

At least 213,098 citizens of Ukraine obtained citizenship of Russia. Kazakhstanis take the second place — 109,639 people, Tajikistanis — the third with 84,527 people.

Kyrgyzstan takes the 8th place in this list.
link:
views: 109
Print
Related
Import of over 20 tons of cheese from Kyrgyzstan into Altai Krai prevented
Foreigners with Kyrgyz documents arrested in Moscow
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Each meeting with friends from Russia improves our relation
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses SCO summit with Ambassador of Russia
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin over air crash
Kyrgyzstan and Russia achieve success in military training for 25 years
Sergei Shoigu: Kyrgyzstan can always count on support of Russia
Russia to grant Kyrgyzstan two Mi-8 helicopters, 7 armored carriers
Russia constructs new border outposts in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to host exhibition fair of Russian universities
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan