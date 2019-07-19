15:29
Advisor to Emergency Situations Minister suspected of corruption

Advisor to the Minister of Emergency Situations Nurbek Zholborsov is suspected of embezzlement of large amounts of money. The Prosecutor General’s Office informed 24.kg news agency.

Details of the investigation were not disclosed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that Nurbek Zholborsov was on vacation since July 1.

The supervisory body stressed that the information that the criminal investigation involving the Advisor to the Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was connected with the ongoing tender for the development of uranium does not correspond to reality.

By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, 35-year-old Nurbek Zholborsov was arrested until September 6. He is charged with corruption.
