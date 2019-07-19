12:26
Advisor to Minister of Emergency Situations arrested for 2 months

Advisor to the Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Nurbek Zholborsov was arrested for two months. The State Penitentiary Service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the service, Nurbek Zholborsov is in detention center 1 since July 6. He was arrested for two months by a court decision.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said that Nurbek Zholborsov is an adviser to the minister, but they know nothing about his arrest.

According to some reports, Nurbek Zholborsov was caught red-handed with cash in the amount of $ 146,000. His case is related to tenders for the development of uranium.
