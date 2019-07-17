17:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Korea amounts to $ 30 million

«I think that we do not fully use our potential in mutual trade. We have opportunities to increase the volume,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at the opening of the Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum.

Related news
Prime Minister of South Korea tells what he knows about Kyrgyzstan
According to him, 352 Kyrgyz-Korean joint ventures are registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. They mainly work in health care, education, construction spheres. There are also industrial enterprises, commercial and mining companies.

«In 2018, the volume of trade between Kyrgyzstan and Korea amounted to $ 30 million. I suggest the Korean side to think about cooperation. The Kyrgyz Republic is a full-fledged member of the Eurasian Economic Union, and cooperation will open two hundred million market for Korea, as well as the smooth movement of goods. In addition, Kyrgyzstan cooperates with EU countries in the framework of the GSP +. The country has the most liberal tax conditions,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told.
link:
views: 53
Print
Related
Prime Minister of South Korea tells what he knows about Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum: First agreements signed
Bishkek hosts Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum
Prime Minister of Korea arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Korea warns of ban on import of meat products
Embassy staff in Korea pressured by Foreign Ministry after corruption statements
More than 3,000 Kyrgyzstanis leave country to work in Korea for 10 years
Preparations for construction of new infectious hospital building underway
Parliament to discuss statement of ex-ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Korea
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Korea Kylychbek Sultan applies for political asylum
Popular
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan 112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan 20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan