Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Korea amounts to $ 30 million

«I think that we do not fully use our potential in mutual trade. We have opportunities to increase the volume,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at the opening of the Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum.

Related news Prime Minister of South Korea tells what he knows about Kyrgyzstan

According to him, 352 Kyrgyz-Korean joint ventures are registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. They mainly work in health care, education, construction spheres. There are also industrial enterprises, commercial and mining companies.

«In 2018, the volume of trade between Kyrgyzstan and Korea amounted to $ 30 million. I suggest the Korean side to think about cooperation. The Kyrgyz Republic is a full-fledged member of the Eurasian Economic Union, and cooperation will open two hundred million market for Korea, as well as the smooth movement of goods. In addition, Kyrgyzstan cooperates with EU countries in the framework of the GSP +. The country has the most liberal tax conditions,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told.