Prime Minister of South Korea Lee Nak-yon told that more and more citizens of the country go on holiday to Kyrgyzstan. He stated this today at the opening of the Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum.

According to him, the Koreans are impressed by the national nature park Ala-Archa. As tourists, they like to visit the mountain Issyk-Kul lake. In addition, Kyrgyzstan is known in South Korea thanks to the UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

«In recent years, Kyrgyzstanis have also shown more and more interest in Korean culture. Many people learn the Korean language, go to study or work in South Korea,» Lee Nak-yon said.

He also admitted that he could not always distinguish his compatriots from Kyrgyzstanis.