189 public services promised to be digitalized by the end of 2019

President of Kyrgyzstan gave instructions to digitalize 189 public services by the end of the year. The head of the State Committee on Communications Dastan Dogoev, Adviser to Sooronbai Jeenbekov, told reporters.

According to him, within the framework of the presidential decree on regional development and digitalization of the country, he instructed to ensure equal conditions for participants within the second phase of Safe City project.

Separate instructions were given on protection of the personal data of citizens in a digital format, strengthening measures to coordinate the activities of state bodies on digitalization, as well as on the implementation of projects in the field of digital transformation.

«The president instructed to step up awareness-raising activities in the regions. In this direction, the president was provided with information on the creation of a republican headquarters on digitalization. The same headquarters will be created at the level of districts and cities, as well as local authorities,» Dastan Dogoev said.
