President instructs to abolish requesting of certificates from Kyrgyzstanis

«The President stressed the need to create comfortable conditions for citizens and business in terms of obtaining public services through the development of digital technologies, excluding the practice of requesting certificates from citizens,» Advisor to the President of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Dogoev said to journalists.

According to him, today he met with the head of state. They discussed implementation of the Security Council’s decisions on digital transformation of the country, ensuring the implementation of Sanarip Kyrgyzstan — 2019-2023 digital transformation program, as well as implementation of priority and important projects.

«At the meeting, Sooronbai Jeenbekov presented the results of the activity of the Center for Electronic Interaction State Enterprise, which is the technical operator of the electronic interaction system, and information on measures taken by the government and the State Committee on Information Technology and Communications to transform the system of public services into electronic format,» Dastan Dogoev said.
