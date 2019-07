A truck driver rammed into six cars in Enesai housing estate in Alamedin district of Bishkek and tried to escape. The Traffic Safety Department of Chui region reported.

The driver of Hovo truck, driving to Alma-Atinskaya Street, collided with a car along the way, and then rammed into five more cars.

«After the collision, the driver of Hovo tried to escape. He was detained by the traffic police officers of Chui region on the bypass road. The truck driver was drunk,» the department added.