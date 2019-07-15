Kyrgyzstan wins 10 medals at Asian Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstan won 10 medals at the Asian Championship among juniors in wrestling.

On the final day of the competition, freestyle wrestlers competed for five sets of medals. The national team of Kyrgyzstan won other three medals.

Ikromjon Hadzhimurodov defeated Ravinder Ravinder (India) at the start in 61 kg weight category, then lost to Mahdi Shirazi (Iran), defeated Sangbum Khan (South Korea), and Koday Ogawa (Japan) in the fight for the third place.

In the weight of 92 kg, Symbat Sulaimanov lost to Ali Abdollahi (Iran) in the quarter-finals, and defeated Bekzat Urkimbai (Kazakhstan) in the fight for the third place.

Baisal Kubatov won silver medal in the category of 86 kg. He defeated Jingwa Park (South Korea) and Tenga Jao (China) and lost to Tatsuo Shirai (Japan).

The Asian Championship was held on July 9-14 in Thailand. Kyrgyzstanis won 10 medals during the championship.