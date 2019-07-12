Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at Asian Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Nuraida Anarkulova took the second place at the Asian Championship among juniors in women’s wrestling.

She competed in the weight category of 57 kg. Kyrgyzstani defeated Barty Bagel (India) in the quarter-finals and T. Nguyen (Vietnam) — in the semi-finals, but lost to Andoria Hanako Sawa (Japan) in the finals.

Aybike Artykali kyzy lost two fights and became the fifth in the weight category of 62 kg.

The Asian Championship is held in Thailand. Earlier, Meerim Zhumanazarova (68 kg) won gold, and Nazira Marsbek kyzy (59 kg) won silver medal. Greco-Roman wrestlers won two silver medals.