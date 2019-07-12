Kazakhstan ready to provide low-interest loans for IT systems of Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan is ready to offer financing in the form of low-interest loans for launch of state-owned IT systems by Kazakh companies. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin informed today at an expanded meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

According to him, these are projects in such areas as tax administration, law enforcement and judicial systems, customs declaration.

«We propose to consider the possibility of launching a joint program on the mutual access of resident companies to the services of the international technology park Astana Hub and the High-Tech Park,» Askar Mamin said.