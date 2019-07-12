16:26
Closed checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border to start working again

A roadmap has been developed to resume the work of closed checkpoints on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan border. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin informed today at an expanded meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

According to him, during the meeting in a narrow format, the prime ministers of the two countries discussed all issues related to the modernization of the checkpoints. The parties identified common approaches on issues of optimization of the checkpoints.

«I am sure that all these issues will be resolved soon,» Askar Mamin said.

In addition, he stressed that Kazakhstan was interested in providing its southern regions with water. A working group of representatives of the two countries is working in this direction to ensure the mutually beneficial use of transboundary rivers.
