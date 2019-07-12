Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion

«Our government faces the task of bringing the trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan in the short term to at least $ 1 billion. I think it is quite achievable,» Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin said during talks with his colleague Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

According to him, Kazakhstan attaches special importance to the development of bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan. Countries cooperate in a multilateral format within the EEU.

«I must say that we find a common understanding of all current issues in all aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. We attach particular importance to today’s meeting of the intergovernmental council. I am confident that within it we will work out common approaches to the development of topical issues in bilateral relations,» said Askar Mamin.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan mentioned the growth of commodity turnover between the states. But at the same time, he believes that the development potential of bilateral trade is much higher.

«For our part, we are ready to consider all relevant issues for the solution of which the adoption of documents is necessary. Kazakhstan is fully prepared and set to address all relevant issues of our joint agenda. Therefore, I believe that the meeting will give a good impetus to the development of bilateral relations,» Askar Mamin stressed.