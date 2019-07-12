11:53
Smuggling of timber, melons, coal and glassware into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Fact of illegal import of timber, melons, coal and glassware was revealed on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan border. The State Tax Service reported.

A truck carrying 20 cubic meters of timber from Russia was detained at Ak-Tilek — Avtodorozhny checkpoint. The carrier did not have a tax registration certificate for the import of goods. The fact of import of 17.5 tons of glassware and 8 tons of coal without relevant documents was detected at the same checkpoint.

In addition, a vehicle carrying more than one ton of melons was detained at Chaldovar — Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Its driver had no certificate of tax registration for the import of goods.

Materials on the violations were sent to the mobile group of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes for further activities.
