Brother of the country’s prime minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev is the father-in-law of the deputy head of Kyrgyz Pochtasy. Urmatbek Dzhakypbekov confirmed this information to journalists.

Initially, the deputy head of Kyrgyz Pochtasy refused to comment on this question and offered to answer it privately.

«The Prime Minister’s brother is my father-in-law,» Urmatbek Dzhakypbekov said.