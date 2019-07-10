Samarkand hosts first tourist fair of CIS countries

Regular meeting of the Council of Tourism of the CIS member states is held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). Press service of the Ministry of Culture reported.

The agenda of the meeting of the Council includes a tourism fair and the meeting itself. At the same time, representatives of travel companies and associations of CIS countries are planning to hold B2B negotiations, following which agreements on cooperation in the field of tourism will be signed. During the meeting, new combined tourist routes of the member states will be presented.

Kyrgyzstan will make a proposal to introduce a travel ID of CIS countries by 2020.

«In May, the republic introduced an international travel ID. Every foreign citizen, entering the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, may get it at a checkpoint from representatives of the Border Service. It is a card with a QR code. Using the mobile application, you can scan the code and get to the web portal with information about the tourist potential of the country. These are tourist routes, cultural and historical sights, information about collective accommodation facilities, tour operators, their activities, discounts provided by them,» the message says.