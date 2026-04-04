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Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement

Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved an agreement on cooperation among CIS countries in the automotive industry, originally signed on October 28, 2016.

According to the resolution, the document has been formally endorsed following the completion of all required domestic procedures. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been designated as the responsible authority for its implementation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the CIS Executive Committee of the completion of all necessary procedures on Kyrgyzstan’s part for the agreement to enter into force.

The agreement focuses on enhancing cooperation among Commonwealth countries in the automotive sector, including industrial collaboration, technology exchange, and the expansion of manufacturing ties.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/368976/
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