Unknown person shots Kyrgyzstani dead in Turkey

An unknown person shot a citizen of Kyrgyzstan Muktarbek Imanaliev dead in Alanya (Turkey). Haberler reports.

The 23-year-old Kyrgyzstani had a quarrel with a man, as a result of which the latter shot him and ran away.

«Witnesses of the events called the emergency call center. The medical workers who arrived at the scene stated death. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Alanya launched an investigation, during which recordings of surveillance cameras were studied. Police identified and detained a suspect. Officers also managed to find a pistol, from which Muktarbek Imanaliev was killed,» the report says.
