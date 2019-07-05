Foreigner beaten near TsUM in Bishkek dies

A citizen of Nigeria, beaten near TSUM (Central Department Store) in Bishkek, died.

The day before, the police detained a suspect — 21-year-old guy. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Department of Internal Affairs. A criminal case was initiated and a pre-trial check is being conducted.

Recall, the native of Nigeria was beaten on July 2 near the Central Department Store. The victim was hospitalized and was in a coma.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, who ordered to find a suspect as soon as possible, was outraged by the incident.

The deceased language school director Ali Abubakar had a wife and two daughters.