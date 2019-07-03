14:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Foreigner beaten up near TsUM in Bishkek

A foreigner was beaten up near TsUM (Central Department Store) in Bishkek. Video with the victim was posted on Instagram.

The man is reportedly in a coma.

«The incident occurred on July 2 at 16.30 near TsUM. The citizen of another country was beaten by our compatriot. The man lapsed into a coma, we can not find his relatives,» message under the video says.

According to preliminary data, the victim is a native of Nigeria, he is 34 years old.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported to 24.kg news agency that the video is being checked, circumstances of the case are being investigated. The fact was registered under the Article «Causing grievous bodily harm.»

The National Hospital’s staff said that the man was in the intensive care unit.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Quota for foreign workers proposed to be reduced in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner opens illegal betting company in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners arrived in Kyrgyzstan can register online
Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners
Kyrgyzstan to simplify registration of foreigners
SCNS suppresses channel for transportation of foreigners through Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners violating traffic rules in Kyrgyzstan to be fined at border
360 foreigners serve sentences in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan increases state fee for employment of foreign workers
Kyrgyzstan to spend 590,000 soms on expulsion of foreign prisoners in 2019
Popular
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days
Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan