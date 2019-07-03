Foreigner beaten up near TsUM in Bishkek

A foreigner was beaten up near TsUM (Central Department Store) in Bishkek. Video with the victim was posted on Instagram.

The man is reportedly in a coma.

«The incident occurred on July 2 at 16.30 near TsUM. The citizen of another country was beaten by our compatriot. The man lapsed into a coma, we can not find his relatives,» message under the video says.

According to preliminary data, the victim is a native of Nigeria, he is 34 years old.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported to 24.kg news agency that the video is being checked, circumstances of the case are being investigated. The fact was registered under the Article «Causing grievous bodily harm.»

The National Hospital’s staff said that the man was in the intensive care unit.