A foreigner blackmailed girls with intimate videos in Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, a citizen of Egypt, 24, was detained. He got acquainted with girls and invited them to joint vacation.

«He secretly filmed all the moments and intimidated the girls, threatening to post the video on social media. Through blackmail, he extorted money and forced girls to have sex with him,» the statement says.

A criminal case was initiated. The detainee was placed in the pre-trial detention center for two months.

Investigation into the case continues.