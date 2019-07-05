Sooronbai Jeenbekov regrets that not everyone works with full dedication

During a meeting with residents of Batken region, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that he cared about every region, district and village in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of state stressed that Batken and its inhabitants were always in the depths of his heart.

«Meeting with you, I enjoyed talking, heard about many issues, together we found the answers to them. It gives me strength. Of course, there are many issues, but when there are people with pure thoughts, like you, hardworking people, when there is peace in our land, all these issues will be resolved. All capabilities are directed to the development of regions, improvement of the lives of our citizens,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He stressed with regret that not everyone worked with full dedication.