15:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov regrets that not everyone works with full dedication

During a meeting with residents of Batken region, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that he cared about every region, district and village in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of state stressed that Batken and its inhabitants were always in the depths of his heart.

«Meeting with you, I enjoyed talking, heard about many issues, together we found the answers to them. It gives me strength. Of course, there are many issues, but when there are people with pure thoughts, like you, hardworking people, when there is peace in our land, all these issues will be resolved. All capabilities are directed to the development of regions, improvement of the lives of our citizens,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He stressed with regret that not everyone worked with full dedication.
link:
views: 57
Print
Related
President urges residents of Batken region not to succumb to provocations
President of Kyrgyzstan pays working trip to Batken region
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls for friendship and unity of nations
Atambayev VS Jeenbekov: Social experiment conducted in Bishkek
President demands from security officials to stop endless business checks
President of Kyrgyzstan: State cannot help all sectors of economy
Sooronbai Jeenbekov admits complicated situation in industry
President Jeenbekov tells about tasks of new Committee on Industry
President: Entrepreneurs will determine future development of country
Sooronbai Jeenbekov criticizes officials for fake reports
Popular
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration
Nariman Tyuleev creates headquarters for bringing Almazbek Atambayev to justice Nariman Tyuleev creates headquarters for bringing Almazbek Atambayev to justice
Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people
USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village