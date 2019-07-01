Wife of Aleksey Petrushevsky appeals to President

Wife of the ex-director of the Center for Rehabilitation of Children and Youth under the Bishkek City Administration Aleksey Petrushevsky, Tatyana, appealed to the President, the Prime Minister, the Head of the State Penitentiary Service and the Ombudsman. She posted her appeal on Facebook.

«My husband has never used his position for profit. After five abdominal operations, his body is weak. He needs medical supervision, walks in the fresh air. He is being kept in detention center 1. He will undermine his health there. This is a slow murder for him,» Tatyana Petrushevskaya stressed.

She asks to transfer him to a hospital. «Save the life of the man who had been saving the lives of abandoned, street children for more than 15 years,» Tatyana Petrushevskaya asks the authorities.

Aleksey Petrushevsky was taken into custody in the courtroom. He is accused of abusing his official position when being the director of the center. Yesterday, he was transferred to the Bishkek detention center 1. In 2017, an alien woman began to help a boy, whose mother had an asocial lifestyle. The director of the center allowed the child to meet with her. According to the investigation, he had no right to do it.