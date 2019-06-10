Aleksey Petrushevsky placed under house arrest

Ex-director of the Center for Rehabilitation of Children and Youth under the Bishkek City Administration Aleksey Petrushevsky was placed under house arrest. His lawyer Dilyarom Nizamova told 24.kg news agency.
According to her, such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.
Recall, Aleksey Petrushevsky is charged with abuse of his official position when being the director of the center. In 2017, an alien woman began to help a boy, whose mother had an asocial lifestyle. The director of the center allowed the child to meet with her. According to the investigation, he had no right to do this.