Aleksey Petrushevsky placed under house arrest

Ex-director of the Center for Rehabilitation of Children and Youth under the Bishkek City Administration Aleksey Petrushevsky was placed under house arrest. His lawyer Dilyarom Nizamova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Related news Aleksey Petrushevsky placed in SCNS temporary detention center

«Aleksey Petrushevsky is suspected of committing an offence of minor gravity. The term of imprisonment under the article «Abuse of official position» is up to five years. According to the Criminal Procedure Code, detention is applied for crimes that provide for a term of imprisonment of more than five years. Earlier, Aleksey Petrushevsky has been repeatedly brought in as a witness, always appeared before an investigator, informed about all the circumstances of the case. There were no grounds for taking him into custody,» Dilyarom Nizamova said.

Recall, Aleksey Petrushevsky is charged with abuse of his official position when being the director of the center. In 2017, an alien woman began to help a boy, whose mother had an asocial lifestyle. The director of the center allowed the child to meet with her. According to the investigation, he had no right to do this.