Aleksey Petrushevsky taken into custody

Preventive measure for the former director of the Center for Rehabilitation of Children and Youth at the Bishkek City Administration Aleksey Petrushevsky was changed. His lawyer Dilyarom Nizamova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Aleksey Petrushevsky was taken into custody in the courtroom.

«Judicial bench of the Bishkek City Court changed the decision of the first instance court and decided to keep Aleksey Petrushevsky in detention center 1 of Bishkek,» Dilyarom Nizamova said.

Recall, Aleksey Petrushevsky is charged with abusing his official position when being the director of the center. In 2017, a woman began to help a boy, whose mother had an asocial lifestyle. The director of the center allowed the child to meet with her. According to the investigation, he had no right to do it.