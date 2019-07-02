11:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ombudsman asks to place Aleksey Petrushevsky under house arrest

Staff of the Ombudsman’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic visited Aleksey Petrushevsky in detention center 1. Press service of the Ombudsman reported.

Aleksey Petrushevsky has no complaints about treatment by employees of the State Penitentiary Service.

«He told that in conditions of the detention center his health could deteriorate significantly, since his body has significantly weakened after five operations. One third of Aleksey Petrushevsky’s liver was removed. He needs medical supervision, regular medication intake and walks in the fresh air. In addition, he needs a special diet and a rest regime that corresponds to the conditions of recovery,» the press office reports.

Related news
Wife of Aleksey Petrushevsky appeals to President
The Ombudsman’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic asks the Bishkek City Court to consider the possibility of changing the preventive measure from detention in detention center 1 to house arrest.

Recall, Aleksey Petrushevsky is charged with abuse of his official position, when being the director of the Center for Rehabilitation of Children and Youth. In 2017, an alien woman began to help a boy, whose mother had an asocial lifestyle. The director of the center allowed the child to meet with her. According to the investigation, he had no right to do this.

Aleksey Petrushevsky was taken into custody in the courtroom. Then the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek changed the preventive measure to house arrest. However, on June 27, the judicial bench of the Bishkek City Court changed the decision of the first instance and decided to place Aleksey Petrushevsky in detention center 1 of Bishkek.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Wife of Aleksey Petrushevsky appeals to President
Aleksey Petrushevsky taken into custody
Aleksey Petrushevsky placed under house arrest
Aleksey Petrushevsky placed in SCNS temporary detention center
Director of rehabilitation center Aleksey Petrushevsky fired
Popular
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days
Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan