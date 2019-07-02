Ombudsman asks to place Aleksey Petrushevsky under house arrest

Staff of the Ombudsman’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic visited Aleksey Petrushevsky in detention center 1. Press service of the Ombudsman reported.

Aleksey Petrushevsky has no complaints about treatment by employees of the State Penitentiary Service.

«He told that in conditions of the detention center his health could deteriorate significantly, since his body has significantly weakened after five operations. One third of Aleksey Petrushevsky’s liver was removed. He needs medical supervision, regular medication intake and walks in the fresh air. In addition, he needs a special diet and a rest regime that corresponds to the conditions of recovery,» the press office reports.

The Ombudsman’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic asks the Bishkek City Court to consider the possibility of changing the preventive measure from detention in detention center 1 to house arrest.

Recall, Aleksey Petrushevsky is charged with abuse of his official position, when being the director of the Center for Rehabilitation of Children and Youth. In 2017, an alien woman began to help a boy, whose mother had an asocial lifestyle. The director of the center allowed the child to meet with her. According to the investigation, he had no right to do this.

Aleksey Petrushevsky was taken into custody in the courtroom. Then the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek changed the preventive measure to house arrest. However, on June 27, the judicial bench of the Bishkek City Court changed the decision of the first instance and decided to place Aleksey Petrushevsky in detention center 1 of Bishkek.