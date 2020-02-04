Center for abandoned children to be closed down in Bishkek

Employees of the Center for Rehabilitation of Children and Youth, which was previously headed by Aleksey Petrushevsky, were notified of closure of the institution and their dismissal from March 3, 2020. Larisa Gubina, Deputy Head of the Social Development Department confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the process of liquidation of the center has begun. «It is designed for 70 children, but there are only 6-11 minors now. They will be transferred to other institutions. At the same time, 48 employees work there, so they are dismissed now. If necessary, employment contracts will be signed with them. Everything is done according to the law,» Larisa Gubina said.

«There is a social hostel for orphans, graduates of boarding schools and youth in difficult life situations at the center. It will be separated from the center since these are two completely different categories. We bring everything in line with the Children’s Code,» she added.

The hostel, according to Larisa Gubina, will continue its work. It is still unknown what will there be instead of the rehabilitation center for children. «We will continue to develop services for children. What the city needs is being currently studied. The building will not stand idle, because liquidation is a long process,» the deputy head of the department said.

Earlier, deputies of the Bishkek City Council proposed to close the rehabilitation center, transfer children to other institutions, and open a kindergarten in the building. However, it turned out later that it would be necessary to demolish an indoor football field that was built at the expense of grant money.