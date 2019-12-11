15:06
Aleksey Petrushevsky receives French Human Rights Award

Former director of the Center for Rehabilitation of Children and Youth at the Bishkek City Administration, Aleksey Petrushevsky, received an award from the French National Consultative Commission on Human Rights (CNCDH). RFI.fr reports.

The award is presented by the Ministry of Justice annually, on International Human Rights Day. This year, the commission considered 164 candidates from 58 countries.

In addition to Aleksey Petrushevsky, human rights defenders from Peru, Croatia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda were also awarded.

As Aleksey Petrushevsky told 24.kg news agency, he was pleased that 16 years of his work and the staff of the center on saving children was appreciated at least abroad. He also thanked the human rights activist Tolekan Ismailova for her support.

Recall, Aleksey Petrushevsky had headed the Center for Rehabilitation of Children and Youth at the Bishkek City Administration for almost 16 years.

He was recently criticized and even accused of pedophilia and sale of children. More than one check was carried out at the center, but the facts were not confirmed. In March 2019, he was fired. A criminal case was opened against him in summer. Petrushevsky is accused of abusing his position as the director of the center.

According to Aleksey Petrushevsky, he is currently suing for his reinstatement in the office of director of the center.
